Archer, Bob's Burgers, Jury Duty, WWDITS & More SDCC Cancellations

As the first day of the SAG-AFTRA strike come to a close, we have more updates to pass along regarding the impact of the strike on San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2023) as the four-day (plus "Preview Night") pop culture extravaganza prepares to kick off next week. With still five days to go before "Preview Night," we're learning from the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog that and updated rundown of canceled panels includes Freeform's Cruel Summer, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Amazon's Gen V, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty, and ABC's Abbott Elementary. In addition, panels/presentations for Sesame Street and That '70s Show 25th Anniversary have also been canceled. In addition, from both the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog and Comic-Con International, we've learned that ABC's Abbott Elementary, Disney+'s American Born Chinese, FXX's Archer, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Freeform's Cruel Summer, Hulu's Solar Opposites, FOX's The Great North, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Amazon's Good Omens 2, and ABC's The Rookie have all canceled their autograph sessions/exclusive signings.

Futurama, Solar Opposites, Bob's Burgers & More SDCC Bags Revealed

Yup, we have a look at the sponsored SDCC bags – with Disney Entertainment Television showcasing a number of its productions – including Hulu's Futurama & Solar Opposites, FOX's Bob's Burgers, The Great North, The Simpsons & Family Guy, TBS' American Dad!, Freeform's Praise Petey, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and FX's Shogun. Here's a look:

And here's a look at the individual bags:

And here's a look at the teaser shared by Comic-Con International earlier today:

