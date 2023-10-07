Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, FXX, hulu, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer S14E08 Series Finale Trailer: Fabian Kingsworth for The Save?

The Agency needs help from a very unexpected source in the series finale trailer for FXX's Archer Season 14 Episode 8: "Breaking Fabian."

After 14 seasons, some coma-induced adventures, a ton of explosions, a whole lot of drinking (and "other things") on Sterling's part (H. Jon Benjamin), a heartbreaking goodbye to the late Jessica Walter, and so much more – it all comes to an end next week. That's when the Matt Roller-written series finale of FXX's Archer (S14E08: "Breaking Fabian") hits our screens. And if you thought Lana (Aisha Tyler), Sterling, and the rest of The Agency were going to end with a nice brunch filled with nostalgic reflections? Yeah… no. With the team about to take the fall for some seriously deadly drone attacks, The Agency's very survival might depend on some very ironic help from… Kayvan Novak's Fabian Kingsworth?!?

Archer Series Finale S14E08 "Breaking Fabian" Preview

Archer Season 14 Episode 8 "Breaking Fabian": Written by Matt Roller, the series finale finds a former adversary lending a hand as Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the gang bond together to try and stop a fleet of killer drones. Now, here's a look at the trailer for the series finale of FXX's Archer:

And to help set the mood, we have two previously-released featurettes to pass along. In the first, we have a montage of 3-second clips from every episode leading into the final run. Following that, each of the folks that you've come to know & love get summed up in once scene:

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

