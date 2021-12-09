Archive 81: Netflix Shares Horror Podcast Series Adapt Preview Images

Examining some mysterious tapes, the upcoming Netflix series Archive 81 takes a horror podcast to terrifying new depths. Not many have had great outcomes from finding weird old videotapes, just ask every person from The Ring films, but it's impossible to stop being curious about them. Premiering on January 14, 2022, the series adaptation (which was originally a popular podcast that's now apparently in its third season) has debuted some images ahead of its January 14th premiere.

Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

An original story loosely inspired by the popular podcast of the same name, the supernatural horror series executive produced by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries), James Wan, and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (The Conjuring Universe film franchise and the upcoming Malignant), Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown), Antoine Douaihy (Panic, The Good Cop) and Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver Us from Evil). The photos of the upcoming Netflix series look really interesting and personally I can't wait to see what is in store for Dan Turner and his unique restoration. I don't blame Dan, I would also get really interested in understanding the context around the tapes and Melody. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about this series!