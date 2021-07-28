Artwork of Iconic Dragon Ball Z Duo of Gohan & Krillin Hits Auction

When you think of iconic Dragon Ball pairs, a few team-ups may come to mind. Goku and Bulma are the oldest friends in the series, having gone on their first adventures together. While he has become a meme in recent years, the series also portrayed Yamcha and his feline companion Puar as perhaps the strongest bond in the series. Goku and Krillin, as best friends through all iterations of the show, remain a memorable pair as well. We've gone on to see iconic duos with Gohan and Piccolo starting with the Saiyan Saga, Tien and Chiaotzu throughout the whole series, Android 17 and 18 during the Android and Cell Saga, Goten and Trunks during the Majin Buu Saga, Goku and Vegeta in the Majin Buu Saga and every subsequent Dragon Ball Super saga, and even Goku and Frieza at the climax of the Tournament of Power. One underrated team-up, though, that lasted a lot longer than many realize is the Gohan and Krillin pair. After the Saiyan Saga, Goku was left to heal, and… well, everyone else was dead. Gohan, Krillin, and Bulma headed to Namek to gather the Namekian Dragon Balls. Together, Gohan and Krillin evaded threats on a planet that were becoming a battleground between Vegeta and the Frieza Force. You can now bid to own original artwork featuring this iconic Dragon Ball Z duo.

Dragon Ball Z Krillin and Gohan Animation Drawings and Layout Drawing Group of 3 (Toei Animation, c. 1989-96).

Included in this group are 2 fantastic animation drawings, plus a layout from the iconic anime Dragon Ball Z. The animation drawing has Krillin and a short-haired Gohan ready to fight rendered in graphite, with red, blue, and orange pencils measuring about 4.25" for Krillin and 4" for Gohan. The matching layout drawing has a rougher version of the matching animation drawing done in graphite, with blue and orange pencils. The second animation drawing has a surprised Gohan with a figure size of 6.5", done in pencil with blue pencil details. This is a fantastic chance to own part of the creation process behind Dragon Ball! All show very light handling wear from production. Overall condition is Very Good.

Dragon Ball Z fans can head over to Heritage Auctions right here to bid for this unique original artwork. Best of luck to everyone pledging!