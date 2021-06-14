Assassin's Creed: Jeb Stuart Reportedly Penning Netflix Series

Just because Netflix's Geeked Week is over doesn't mean the flow of geek news is ending any time soon. On Monday, Variety reported that the streaming service and Ubisoft's upcoming live-action adaptation based on the international best-selling video game franchise Assassin's Creed has tapped Jeb Stuart (Vikings: Valhalla, The Fugitive) to pen the series. Executive produced by Ubisoft Film & Television's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, the series is part of Netflix's deal with Ubisoft to develop live-action, animated, and anime series. Representatives for Netflix and Stuart did not respond to Variety's request for comment at the time of this writing.

"We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that 'Assassin's Creed' is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, VP, Original Series, Netflix. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

First launched in 2007, the franchise would go on to sell more than 155 million games worldwide, making it one of the best-selling series in video game history. It was adapted as a feature in 2016, with Assassin's Creed directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender. "For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the 'Assassin's Creed' brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the 'Assassin's Creed' universe."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.