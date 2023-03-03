Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special Now Streaming Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1 is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu ahead of the full season premiere.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now available on Crunchyroll to its subscribers in over 200 countries and territories around the world. This is the first half of the global anime phenomenon's series finale before it reaches its epic conclusion later this fall. Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 will also be available on Hulu.

As the official synopsis goes, "Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans toward Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

Based on the multi-award-winning manga Attack on Titan, written and illustrated by creator Hajime Isayama and published by Kodansha with over 100 million volumes sold worldwide, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro; Kakegurui) and produced by studio MAPPA, who is best known for animating JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man, VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2, and the upcoming Hell's Paradise.

Additional staff includes series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man; Mob Psycho 100); character design by Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro); chief animation direction by Daisuke Niinuma (DAYS) and Manabu Akita (Kakegurui); art direction by Kuniaki Nemoto (Futakoi Alternative); editing by Masato Yoshitake (Chainsaw Man; Cyberpunk: Edgerunners); and music composed by KOHTA YAMAMOTO (86 EIGHTY-SIX) and Hiroyuki Sawano (Blue Exorcist; Kill la Kill).