Attack on Titan Series Finale Unleashes on Crunchyroll This Weekend

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 premieres this weekend on Crunchyroll. Here's what to know about the epic anime...

Key Points 'Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2' premieres this weekend on Crunchyroll.

The global anime phenomenon concludes a 10-year saga with the season finale.

The finale is also available on Hulu for viewers in the United States.

The series finale will include a worldwide after party for global fan celebration.

At last, Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will be arriving on Crunchyroll to over 200 countries and territories around the world on November 4th or November 5th (due to time zone differences, check for exact times at Crunchyroll News here beginning tomorrow). The second half of this two-part epic series finale will finally deliver fans a conclusion to the global anime phenomenon 10 years in the making. Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will be available in the United States and Canada; Europe; the Middle East and North Africa; Latin America; Australia and New Zealand; and select territories in Southeast Asia. The finale will also be available on Hulu in the United States.

Based on the multi-award-winning Attack on Titan manga, written and illustrated by creator Hajime Isayama, and published by Kodansha with over 100 million volumes sold worldwide, Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 is directed by Yuichiro Hayashi and produced by studio MAPPA, who is best known for also animating JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man, VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2, and Hell's Paradise.

Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission; the only question is, can they stop him?

Additional staff includes series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man; Mob Psycho 100); character design by Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro); chief animation direction by Daisuke Niinuma (DAYS) and Manabu Akita (Kakegurui); art direction by Kuniaki Nemoto (Futakoi Alternative); editing by Masato Yoshitake (Chainsaw Man; Cyberpunk: Edgerunners); and music composed by KOHTA YAMAMOTO (86 EIGHTY-SIX) and Hiroyuki Sawano (Blue Exorcist; Kill la Kill). Dubs for Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will be produced by Crunchyroll in English, German, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Dub premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

That's it for the whole saga! Finito! Kaput! You can join fans for the Worldwide After Party, hosted on a unique digital cruise ship, where attendees can immerse themselves in a 3D Attack on Titan environment. Celebrate the series' epic 10-year journey, interact with the anime production team and cast, and experience the joy of connecting with fellow fans globally during this historic online event starting on November 5th. You can argue about the ending to your heart's content!

