Avoid AEW Dynamite Tonight: Why Tony Khan Is The Grinch of Wrestling

The Chadster warns against AEW's holiday havoc 🎄😡! Find out why WWE is the true spirit of Christmas and why tonight's AEW Dynamite is a "no-go" 🚫📺!

Article Summary AEW Dynamite is ruining Christmas by competing with WWE's festive spirit.

Tonight's matches are a direct attack on The Chadster's holiday joy.

Samoa Joe and MJF are expected to disrespect wrestling with their promos.

Avoid AEW and embrace WWE to keep the wrestling holiday traditions alive.

Hey there, wrestling fans – or should The Chadster say, victims of Tony Khan's relentless campaign against the wholesomeness of the holiday season.🎅🏽🎄 The Chadster is here to offer a gentle, but urgent reminder: steer clear of your TV sets tonight when 8/7C rolls around because AEW Dynamite is planning to ambush your screens with what can only be described as an anti-Christmas onslaught. 🚫📺

Alright, gather round as The Chadster drops some truth bombs: AEW is the Scrooge of professional wrestling. 🎁💣 There it is – cold, hard facts – because any promotion actively drawing eyes away from WWE during the most wonderful time of the year clearly lacks the festive spirit. The Chadster believes that the holiday season is no time to be sidetracked by the disrespectful antics of Tony Khan, who seems to delight in crafting programming that competes with WWE, offering an alternative that The Chadster finds completely unnecessary.😠

Now, let's peek at the outrageous card Tony Khan has assembled for tonight's AEW Dynamite, shall we? In Week 5 of the AEW Continental Classic, we've got three Gold League matchups that are surely designed to needle The Chadster specifically.📋👀

Jon Moxley (12) takes on Jay White (9), Swerve Strickland (9) and Rush (6) go head-to-head, and Jay Lethal (0) clashes with Mark Briscoe (0). Each one of these matches is like a lump of coal in The Chadster's stocking, a pointed reminder that AEW is nothing but humbug.🚫🎅🏽

To make matters worse, Jim Ross is set to appear in his hometown of Oklahoma City. This further illustrates how Tony Khan manipulatively uses genuine emotion to draw in viewers, so unlike WWE's community-building efforts. And then, there's the women's number one contender match between Riho and Saraya for the AEW Women's World Championship, another example of AEW's flagrant disregard for WWE's well-structured storytelling.😤

As if mocking The Chadster's adoration for the tradition wasn't enough, we also have Samoa Joe and MJF set to cut promos which The Chadster *knows* will be nothing but a pageantry of nauseating grandstanding. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.🚫🤦🏻‍♂️

And let's be real here, Tony Khan is being as subtle as a sledgehammer – which, of course, he's probably never used because it's a WWE icon, thanks to Triple H – by booking this distraction of a show during a time when we should be sipping hot cocoa and wrapping presents, not getting riled up by petty provocations. Auughh man! So unfair!😡🍵🎁

So, esteemed readers, The Chadster urges you to avoid TBS tonight at 8/7C like it's the Christmas plague. Let's wrap ourselves in the warmth and predictability of WWE, a product that respects tradition, listens to its fans, and embodies the holiday spirit, unlike the Tony Khan-led grinch-fest.🎄🚫

Tony Khan, oh Tony Khan, why must you haunt The Chadster's holiday cheer? Why can't you leave The Chadster alone and stop booking shows like a ghost of wrestling past, present, and future! It's clear Tony Khan's obsession with trying to cheese The Chadster off knows no bounds.👻🧀

Remember to spend your evening in the most WWE way possible – family, joy, and maybe re-watching the Tribute to the Troops, because that's the right way to honor the wrestling business. And that's real holiday magic, folks.🎩✨

