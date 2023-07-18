Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Trailer, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, blu-ray, j. michael straczynski, jms, preview, trailer

Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Addresses Blu-Ray Release Questions

J. Michael Straczynski took to social media to answer questions that fans had about the upcoming Babylon 5: The Complete Series on Blu-ray.

Earlier today, we got the good news directly from the franchise creator himself, J. Michael Straczynski, that Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will be releasing Babylon 5: The Complete Series on Blu-ray later this year (more on that in a minute). Now, JMS has followed up on the announcement with a series of tweets meant to address some questions/comments that fans had about the collection. "A quick follow-up to my announcement 'Babylon 5: The Complete Series' being released on Blu-Ray to address some of the questions that have come back," JMS began the first of six tweets offering as much intel and personal perspectives on the project as he has available. "I wasn't directly involved with the release, so I don't know much more than you do or what's in the release/at the retail sites, but I can add what little I do know: the release includes 'The Gathering' (but not the movies or Crusade) because TG was our pilot (technically the first) episode, so it's a legit part of the series which fits the title mandate; the other movies were separate, and 'Crusade' is a completely different series, so it doesn't belong in this box set."

JMS continued, "This is essentially the same as the very nice 4:3 remaster done for HBO-Max, which matches the original broadcast, but putting it onto Blu-Ray increases the bitrate, so it should look even better than it did there. WB wanted to include the commentaries, but with everything else involved with this, it apparently wasn't feasible (that's the extent of what I was told, so I've no idea what that entails). What matters is that after years of asking for a Blu-Ray release, which will make this show look more beautiful than it ever has before. Fans can now own the full series in pristine form on physical media without being held hostage by the whims of streamers. I'm very excited by this release, as it further assures the legacy of 'Babylon 5.' Onward!"

A quick follow-up to my announcement Babylon 5: The Complete Series being released on Blu-Ray to address some of the questions that have come back. I wasn't directly involved with the release, so I don't know much more than you do or what's in the release/at the retail sites– pic.twitter.com/mxYzdk7APt — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Earlier today, JMS took to Twitter to confirm that Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will be releasing Babylon 5: The Complete Series on Blu-ray fully remastered on December 5, 2023. That's right, all 110 original episodes (along with the pilot movie The Gathering) are being released in celebration of the influential series' 20th anniversary – with a suggested retail price of $99.99 in the U.S. ($119.99 in Canada) – and it's available to pre-order on a number of sites by the time you read this. Here's a look back at JMS's tweet from earlier today announcing the news:

ATTENTION #BABYLON5 FANS! YOU WANTED IT, YOU ASKED FOR IT, AND IT'S FINALLY HAPPENED! To celebrate B5's 30th Anniversary, the Complete Babylon 5 series will be released ON BLU-RAY December 5, '23. Pre-orders can be placed STARTING TODAY via the retailer of your choice. Huzzah! pic.twitter.com/9OfI05I0fa — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About Babylon 5: The Road Home

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

