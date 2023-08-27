Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, TV, YouTube | Tagged: babylon 5, interview, j. michael straczynski, trailer

Babylon 5: J Michael Straczynski on "Joyful Noise" of "The Road Home"

J Michael Straczynski discusses what went into the making of Babylon 5: The Road Home, the "joyful noise" he wanted to make with it & more.

J Michael Straczynski (Jeremiah, Sense8) celebrated the 30th anniversary of his iconic sci-fi series Babylon 5 with the release of Babylon 5: The Road Home. The series creator serves as writer and Executive Producer with a story about the iconic Babylon 5 space station and its inhabitants as they take a journey through the past and alternate universes to determine the future. Since the release, fans have been raving about the highly-anticipated continuation of the beloved show in this all-new original animated movie, currently available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

In a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Straczynski shared his emotions and feelings about returning to the old characters. "It's like a high school reunion. You go back, and you remember who they were, but you also remember who you were at the same time. It was very heartwarming and affectionate and fun because the characters have never really left me. They've been there in my head for the last 20-plus years having conversations, and I'm like, take it outside. I'm trying to get some sleep here. So I said, guess what? You can keep talking, and we'll shoot it. They were all very happy about that," Straczynski revealed.

He continued, "I try not to go back into the past because 20 years ago, I was not the same writer that I am today any more than anybody else is. So I wanted to look at the story from a modern point of view, contemporary point of view, and say, what would I, as a writer of writing B5 for the first time, feel like now? To create a story that was meant to be a celebration. That was meant to be fun. That would be light-hearted. There's a line in the Bible, I'm atheist, but there's a line in the Bible of 'Make a Joyful Noise." I thought, Let's make a joyful noise, you know, for the fans, for the show, for the characters, and have some fun with this thing."

In the full interview below, Straczynski also discusses whether or not you will need to watch the full five seasons of Babylon 5 to enjoy this movie and sheds a little light on his upcoming project Earth Light.

Return to space station Babylon 5 as the epic interstellar saga continues with "Babylon 5: The Road Home." Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan (Bruce Boxleitner) as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.

Babylon 5: The Road Home is currently available to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Discs are also available for purchase.

