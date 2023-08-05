Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, streaming, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: babylon 5, babylon 5: the road home, preview, trailer

Babylon 5: The Road Home Exclusive: Sheridan's Visitor Looks Familiar

Sheridan gets a familiar visitor in this exclusive clip from J. Michael Straczynski & Warner Bros. Entertainment's Babylon 5: The Road Home.

All of that time, patience & support that Babylon 5 fans have shown is about to pay off in a very big way in less than ten days. That's when J. Michael Straczynski, Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Entertainment's upcoming animated return film, Babylon 5: The Road Home, officially blasts off. Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, the animated film offers fans the chance to travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering new cosmic revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe. And in the following Bleeding Cool-exclusive clip, Sheridan gets a better appreciation for how alternate realities can have you running into anyone – including yourself.

Set to take flight on August 15th (on Digital & 4K UHD & Blu-ray), here's a look at an exclusive clip courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment – followed by a look back at what we know about the animated film so far (and check out the WBE website for more information on how to get your hands on a copy):

Babylon 5: The Road Home – What Else You Need to Know

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

