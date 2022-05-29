Smosh: Under The Influence Live Boozy Livestream Event Set For June 30

Smosh, one of the most storied and leading comedy brands on the internet that produces hilarious sketches and unscripted videos across multiple platforms, is debuting Smosh: Under the Influence Live, their first live sketch variety show since 2016, with a twist.

On June 30th at 6 pm PT, the entire Smosh team will perform live fan-favorite segments like "Try Not to Laugh" and "Eat it or Yeet it," as well as several sketches and more…all "Under The Influence" of drinks throughout the day. The only way to find out who will forget their lines, or who will fall down face first, is to purchase a ticket for this live-streamed show at LIVE.SMOSH.COM. The multi-hour stream powered by Kiswe, which will take place at the new Smosh studio, will feature Smosh cast members including Ian Hecox, Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, Damien Haas, Jacklyn Uweh, Kimmy Jimenez, Keith Leak Jr., Noah Grossman, Olivia Sui, Tommy Bowe, Spencer Agnew, Amanda Lehan-Canto and more.

TICKETING INFORMATION:

You're Our Favorite Pizza Place! This gets you access to the show itself, PLUS an exclusive live aftershow, where you'll get to see the cast talk about the experience itself, talk about some of the craziest events of the night, and what led up to it. Only ticket holders of the VIP package will have access to this aftershow. Estimated Runtime: 2.5hrs. $44.99 – LIVE Mega Fan Package (GA + Aftershow + 2 Cups + Wristband) – The Mother of all tickets! This gets you not only a ticket for the live show and the exclusive aftershow, but you'll also get access to our brand new, exclusive "Under The Influence" merch, including a pair of our exclusive "Sloshy" Reusable Red Solo Cups and "Under The Influence" Show Wristband, it's like you're at a real show! Estimated Live Show Run Time: 2.5hrs.

"Smosh has done a lot of wild, exciting things throughout the years, and this live show is an extension and continuation of that tradition," said Smosh President and Co-Founder Ian Hecox. "Myself and the cast are so excited to deliver something totally new for us. We've never mixed alcohol with our comedy before, so it's guaranteed to deliver some unexpected results for sure." Tickets to the what-can-only-be-absolutely-hilarious virtual sketch show, including VIP tickets that will give fans an exclusive look at the aftermath and consequences of the show, are on sale now at LIVE.SMOSH.COM.