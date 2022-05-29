Ahsoka, Futurama, Elon Musk/Watchmen & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Stuck in a dry spell, can't tell if I'm going psycho/I lead 'em on, say I'm down, but then cancel and no-show/I want their touch, but love is what I really want though/Oh, what I'd do, ooh/I'm in a dry spell, can't tell if I'm going crazy/Want someone close, but I know I just want them to date me/Tried hooking up, but it sucks and now I kinda hate me/Oh, what I'd do, ooh… with The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Jordy and "Dry Spell" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning includes another round of coverage from Star Wars Celebration (The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation & more), Futurama star John DiMaggio clarifying his contract with Hulu, Elon Musk proving he doesn't quite get Watchmen, making it through Saturday Night Live withdrawal with two "Cut for Time" sketches, Netflix doubling-down defending Dave Chappelle & Ricky Gervais, Ruby Soho advancing to the Owen Hart Tournament Final at AEW Double or Nothing (where MJF might be a no-show), Bob's Burgers now being under the protection of The Boys (and they have some ideas for "Burger of the Day"), and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, May 29, 2022:

MJF Reportedly No-Shows AEW Fan Fest Meet & Greet: Shoot or Work?

Futurama: John DiMaggio Didn't Get Raise; Hulu Considered Guest Voices

Mandalorian, Ahsoka & More: 50+ Star Wars Celebration Images, Video

The Boys: Darick Robertson Posts Soldier Boy/Payback S03 Premiere Art

Tales of the Jedi News: Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn; Ahsoka, Dooku & More

The Mandalorian/Ahsoka Updates: Babu Frik, Chopper, Sabine Wren & More

Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Deborah Chow on Expanding Star Wars Universe

Let's Add Watchmen to The List of Things Elon Musk Doesn't Quite Get

WWE SmackDown Recap 5/27: Drew McIntyre & New Day Join Forces

Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: Mando+

Ruby Soho Advances to Owen Hart Tournament Final at Double or Nothing

Saturday Night Live Extras: SNL Says Goodbye; 2 Cut for Time Sketches

Netflix Defends Chappelle, Gervais: Free Speech Once "Liberal Issue"

Bob's Burgers Now Under The Boys Protection So Watch Out, Jimmy Pesto

Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan Return Being Closer to Alec Guinness' Kenobi

Avenue 5 Season 2 HBO Series' Last? Cast Released From Contracts

Prima Facie Trailer Previews Jodie Comer's One-Woman Legal Drama

