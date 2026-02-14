Posted in: NBC, NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, fcc, opinion, super bowl

Bad Bunny/Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Reportedly Cleared by FCC

Despite MAGA complaints, the FCC reportedly hasn't found anything actionable in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance.

Though Bad Bunny had an instant fan in Sesame Street's Elmo shortly after the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show wrapped, the same can't be said for Florida's Rep. Randy Fine, Tennessee's Rep. Andy Ogles, and Missouri's Rep. Mark Alford, who took to social media to demand that Brendan Carr's FCC investigate the big event. According to Fine, the performance was "woke garbage" and "vulgar and disgusting content" that needed to be "put to an end." If the reporting from The New York Post's Charles Gasparino is correct, someone is going to have to break the news to Fine, Ogles, and Alford.

According to a source "with direct knowledge of the matter," Bad Bunny's performances of "Tití Me Preguntó," "Monaco," and "Safaera" during the halftime show "were scrubbed of lyrics that normally include references to sex acts and genitalia." It seems that once the FCC read the translation of what went out over the air, "the evidence of rule violations seemed thin at best." The reporting added, "The aberrant language was either changed or bleeped out, said the person familiar with the FCC scrutiny." The NFL, a representative for Bad Bunny, and the FCC did not comment for the initial report, which added that the FCC has "shelved any additional scrutiny barring further evidence."

For the record, Bad Bunny's performance promoted love, family, and the importance of unity and national pride, with Bad Bunny weaving a tapestry founded in love for Puerto Rico and the United States. We got Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny dancing, after Lady Gaga killed it with "Die with a Smile." We had Ricky Martin offering a take on "Hawaii Song." We had Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and more vibing on the on-field set. We had an actual wedding play out as part of the performance – and so much more. It was a true street festival in all of the best ways possible. Here's a look at some of the highlights.

Here's a look at some highlights from tonight's halftime performance:

