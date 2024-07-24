Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, bad monkey, carl hiaasen, trailer, vince vaughn

Bad Monkey Trailer Previews Bill Lawrence, Vince Vaughn Series Adapt

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel and arriving this August, here's the official trailer for Apple TV+, Bill Lawrence & Vince Vaughn's Bad Monkey.

When it comes to actor, producer, and screenwriter Vince Vaughn, we always felt like he missed out on a chance to lead a streaming series adaptation of Gregory McDonald's "Fletch" novels. So when we heard that he was set to star in and executive-produce Apple TV+'s comedy-mystery Bad Monkey – and that it was stemming from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking) – we were pretty much already sold. With the 10-episode series set for a two-episode premiere on August 14th (the season's remaining episodes drop weekly), we're getting our best look yet at what's ahead with the release of an official trailer and new images.

Based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Now, here's a look at some of the folks Yancy will encounter along the way – some are there to help while others… not so much.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Retorno), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Holidate), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), with special guest star John Ortiz (American Fiction) and guest stars Zach Braff (Scrubs), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers), and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (Scrubs), Marcos Siega, Vince Vaughn, and Liza Katzer are also executive producers.

