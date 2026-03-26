Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bad News Brown, wrestling

Bad News Brown Joins WWE Hall of Fame 2026 Legacy Class

El Presidente reports on Bad News Brown's long-overdue WWE Hall of Fame 2026 legacy induction, complete with sewer rats, CIA evasion, and trained capybaras.

Article Summary Bad News Brown earns his long-awaited WWE Hall of Fame 2026 legacy induction, comrades—justice at last!

From Olympic bronze in judo to Harlem's rat armies, Bad News was the ultimate antihero.

Fearless against everyone—except snakes! Sewer rat strategy inspires all revolutionary tacticians!

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class is stacked, but none had Bad News’s independent spirit or dictator-level grit!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a luxury houseboat currently drifting through the Panama Canal, where I am evading a particularly persistent CIA drone that has been following me since Tuesday. The fools think they can track El Presidente with their fancy technology, but they did not account for the fact that I disguised my vessel as a floating taco stand! Business has been surprisingly good, comrades. But enough about my maritime entrepreneurial ventures—I have some spectacular news from the world of professional wrestling that has me more fired up than the time I arm-wrestled Saddam Hussein over the last empanada at a Non-Aligned Movement potluck!

WWE has just announced that the legendary Bad News Brown will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame as a legacy inductee, and comrades, this is long overdue! This man was one of the most terrifying, uncompromising, no-nonsense competitors to ever lace up a pair of boots, and frankly, he reminds me a great deal of myself—except I have better fashion sense and access to nuclear capabilities.

Now, for those of you unfamiliar with Bad News Brown, allow El Presidente to educate you, because education is the backbone of any good socialist society! Before he ever stepped into a wrestling ring, this man won a bronze medal in judo at the 1976 Olympics. A bronze medal! Now, I myself have won several gold medals in various Olympic events, but those records have been sealed by the International Olympic Committee at the request of the CIA, who claimed my superhuman athletic abilities were "statistically impossible." Jealousy is an ugly thing, comrades.

After his Olympic glory, Bad News carved a path of destruction through NJPW, the WWWF, and Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, where he terrorized future legends like Bret Hart before making his way back to the WWF in 1988, one W fewer, but yet to trade the F for the E. And when he arrived, oh comrades, he arrived with the subtlety of a revolutionary coup! His enzuigiri kick was so devastating it could knock the imperialism right out of a man's skull. I once saw a tape of it while visiting Muammar Gaddafi at his compound, and Gaddafi was so impressed he tried to incorporate the move into his military training program. The results were… less than successful. Several generals were hospitalized. But the spirit was there!

What I admired most about Bad News Brown was his absolute refusal to play nice with anyone. This was a man who walked out on his own teammates at Survivor Series—not once, but multiple times! He trusted no one, allied with no one, and answered to no one. Now, my advisors tell me this is "poor leadership strategy," but I say it is the mark of a true independent thinker! Besides, I tried the whole "teamwork" thing once with a coalition of fellow Latin American leaders, and they ate all my snacks and didn't even help me move the couch when I was redecorating the palace. Never again, comrades.

And who could forget the saga of Bad News Brown versus Jake "The Snake" Roberts and the discovery of Bad News's one true fear: snakes! Here was a man who feared nothing and no one—not Hulk Hogan, not Roddy Piper, not even WWE President Jack Tunney—but a serpent could send him running! So what did this brilliant madman do? He went into the sewers of Harlem, his beloved hometown, and trained an army of rats to fight snakes. RATS, comrades! Sewer rats! This is the kind of unconventional military strategy that would make Sun Tzu weep with joy! I myself once trained an army of capybaras to guard my presidential compound after the CIA compromised my security team. They were surprisingly effective, though they did eat most of the landscaping. Unfortunately for Bad News, his rodent militia could not save him from Jake Roberts at SummerSlam 1990, after which he departed WWE, but continued to wrestle on the independents and in Japan before retiring in 1999 after failing to overcome his greatest opponent: knee injuries. Sometimes even the best generals lose a battle, comrades. The important thing is that you tried to weaponize vermin, and that takes courage.

Tragically, Bad News Brown passed away in 2007, so this is a legacy induction—much like the induction of Sycho Sid, which I reported on just earlier this week from this very houseboat (before I added the taco stand disguise). But what a legacy it is! Bad News Brown was a legitimate tough guy, an Olympic athlete, and a character so compelling that decades later, we are still talking about his sewer rats and his refusal to cooperate with literally anyone. He was the ultimate lone wolf in an era of mega-stables and tag team partnerships, and the wrestling world is better for having had him.

This induction means the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class is absolutely stacked, comrades! Bad News Brown and Sycho Sid join an incredible lineup that includes AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, Dennis Rodman, and Demolition (the legendary team of Ax and Smash). I was just discussing this with my good friend Aleksandr Lukashenko over a game of chess last evening—he kept trying to move his king like a knight, the cheater—and even he had to admit that this Hall of Fame class is more impressive than any military parade either of us has ever organized. And we have organized some spectacular parades, comrades!

Congratulations to Bad News Brown on this richly deserved honor! He was a man who took no orders, suffered no fools, and once tried to defeat a python with trained sewer rats. If that is not Hall of Fame worthy, then nothing is. The people's champion of Harlem finally gets his due, and El Presidente could not be happier!

Now if you will excuse me, comrades, I need to go serve some tacos to a very confused-looking group of cargo ship workers. My cover must be maintained at all costs!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva Bad News Brown! ¡Viva the sewer rats of Harlem!

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