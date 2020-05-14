Batwoman and Superman & Lois Set for 2021 CW Crossover

While television productions are still figuring out when to start back up for the fall, The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz is already looking ahead to 2021 for the network's next Arowverse crossover event. Pedowitz announced during the network's scheduling call that a two-hour pairing of Ruby Rose-starrer Batwoman and the new addition to the Arrowverse Superman & Lois was in the works. While the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping the crossover from happening this December, Pedowitz hopes to see it happen during the first half of 2021: "We're still working on it. It will be a smaller event than usual, we're only planning a two-hour event. We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together. There's a lot of characters coming from our other shows"

In the hour-long drama written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois finds Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch returning as the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist. Together, they must deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. The series also stars Inde Navarrette, Erik Valdez, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Wolé Parks, and Dylan Walsh. Helbing, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are set to executive produce.

Batwoman takes place three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, with Gotham a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department is overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) becomes what her father loathes: a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. Joining Rose on the series is Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, and Elizabeth Anweis. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.