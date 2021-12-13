Batwoman Director Eric Dean Seaton Checks In with Ep 312 BTS Looks

It's hard to believe but we've inched along and now we find ourselves only a month away from the return of The CW's Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman for the second half of its third season… and what a season viewers will be returning to! By the time the credits rolled on the midseason finale "Pick Your Poison," Marquis (Nick Creegan) was letting his Joker flag fly as the new CEO of Wayne Enterprises with Poison Ivy Mary (Nicole Kang) by his side. That means Ryan (Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are locked out of the Batcave and pretty much on the run. And that was just the midseason finale! So with production rolling along on the remainder of the third season, director Eric Dean Seaton (a familiar face around our Arrowverse coverage) is giving fans the heads-up that he's directing Episode 312 via Instagram with a look behind the scenes at the cast and crew.

"Not only is [Batwoman] filled with wonderful people, but you get to make an action-packed, bloody, emotional, mind tripping, gothic, haunting, psychological, crime fighting thriller that will have people talking in all the best ways possible," Seaton wrote in the caption to his Instagram post followed by a rundown of the Batwoman folks he wanted to thank, which you can check out below. And as for what caught our eye? Marquis's choice of outfit (and a whole lot of purple) & Mary not in "Ivy" mode, apparently. And following the post, check out Leslie's thoughts on where she feels Ryan's mind is at regarding Mary:

As for how Ryan is feeling now that Mary has chosen to embrace her Poison Ivy persona, Leslie reveals in a recent interview that it's left her feeling "defeated and disappointed" in herself. "I think she feels defeated. Mary is the moral compass of the Bat Team, and she's really the emotional heartbeat of our show. Nicole [Kang] has done such an amazing, beautiful job with the character. You just feel Mary; you feel her. And I think Mary was fed up with feeling like she wasn't respected the way that she really deserved to be respected, as far as her opinion and as far as what's right or what's wrong. I think this is what happens when a person feels like they haven't been seen; they haven't been heard by the people that they love," Leslie explained. "Then to add to it, she's lost most of her family. Her mother died in season 1, her dad was taken in season 2, and then Kate left. We are her family now, and to feel like she's not being heard or seen, is probably very devastating. So, going into this midseason finale and actually just watching it for myself, I think Ryan just feels defeated and disappointed in herself."