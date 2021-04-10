Batwoman S02E10 Preview: Black Mask Begins Tying Up Loose Ends

Now that Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) has more than made his presence known in Ryan's (Javicia Leslie) world, this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman finds Gotham's defender working overtime to take down the show's biggest bad yet and his False Face Society. But as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Time Off For Good Behavior," there are other threats out there not willing to wait their turn until Batwoman finishes with Black Mask. Meanwhile, the "loss" of Kate (uh-oh) finds Jacob (Dougray Scott) going to some bad places while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) have "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" moment.

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 10 "Time Off For Good Behavior": CAN'T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team's attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×10 Promo "Time Off for Good Behavior" (HD) Season 2 Episode 10 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0trrZeFih0E)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.