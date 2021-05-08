Batwoman Season 2 Episode 13 Preview; Showrunner Talks Stephanie Brown

After an episode that found Wallis Day's Kate Kane being imprinted with Black Mask's (Peter Outerbridge) daughter's memories to become "Circe Sionis," a Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) team-up, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) learning of Jacob's (Dougray Scott) Snakebite addiction, and Alice left in the clutches of Black Mask and "Circe," there's no better time like Sunday night for… tequila?! That seems to be the case with this weekend's episode of The CW's Batwoman, with Ryan, Sophie, and Mary (Nicole Kang) enjoying a ladies' night out… and finding themselves taking on old Crows foe Cluemaster (Rick Miller). And why is this important? Because "I'll Give You A Clue" also introduces Cluemaster's daughter into the Arrowverse- Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan), otherwise known as the Gotham vigilante Spoiler in the comics universe.

"We try to anchor the characters in what we know of them from the comics, but make them personal to our heroes — specifically Sophie and Luke," said showrunner Caroline Dries regarding the Arrowverse's versions of Cluemaster and Brown- with Brown establishing a special bond with Luke (Camrus Johnson). And though Spoiler doesn't make an appearance this time around, Dries sounds open to a return for the father-daughter combo to return in the third season. "We'd love to bring them back in season 3, as they are rich, interesting characters, and from the looks of things, Luke and Stephanie have some unresolved business," Dries teased. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and preview for "I'll Give You A Clue":

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 13 "I'll Give You A Clue": GAME NIGHT – When Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are also pulled into the villain's game. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) when she finds herself in dire circumstances, and Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to revisit the past. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×13 Promo "I'll Give You a Clue" (HD) Season 2 Episode 13 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCcD9QBUeSQ)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home as Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.