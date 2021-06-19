Batwoman Season 2 Episode 17 Preview: Say Hello to Kate Kane, Circe

After an episode that featured a guest appearance from David Ramsey's John Diggle, Jacob (Dougray Scott) in GCPD custody, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) facing another tragic loss and public exposure, and "Circe" aka "Kate Kane" (Wallis Day) demanding answers from Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) and Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai), what better time than now for a little backstory? Because that's exactly what viewers can expect on this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman, but "Kane, Kate" is a whole lot more than that. Black Mask is ready to make his next move, as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo:

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 17 "Kane, Kate": A VILLAINOUS PLOT – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) cross paths once again. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×17 Promo "Kane, Kate" (HD) Season 2 Episode 17 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igpd-mpjYPs)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home as Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.

