Batwoman Showrunner, Javicia Leslie Discuss [SPOILER] Ramifications

If you haven't checked out the second-season premiere of The CW's Batwoman and you're worried about spoilers, consider this the point where we throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because series star Javicia Leslie and showrunner Caroline Dries are going to discuss what [SPOILERS] means for Leslie's Ryan Wilder and how it will bond her further with the Bat-team. So we'll see you after the jump- where we also have a look ahead to next week's episode.

Though Ryan was able to get the best of Bruce/Tommy/Hush (Warren Christie) and literally beat the living face off of him, the final fight wasn't without a price: Ryan took the hit from the Kryptonite bullet that Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Bruce/Tommy/Hush were obsessing over. And though Ryan attempted to play off the wound as "just a wound," we see before the episode ended that the kryptonite has made its way into Ryan's body- and that's not a good thing.

"It's this radioactive piece of material that there's no cure for — there's no fixing it," Dries reveals. "It's one of Ryan's secrets for the beginning part of this season. She has no idea what it is or what's going on or how to handle it and she's not perfectly comfortable trusting the Bat-team with it yet either because she doesn't want to show any signs of weakness." But over time, the kryptonite poisoning will be too much for Ryan to keep secret. "She's dying," the showrunner bluntly admits. 'It's the idea that women have to do everything backwards and in heels, and we wanted to show that not only can she put on the suit and make the symbol proud, but she can do it all with a huge handicap."

For Leslie, it's important for viewers to understand just how dangerous this is. "The worry level for the wound after this premiere should be on 100. It's Kryptonite. It's going to be an issue. In any superhero show that you watch, you know what kryptonite means. It's literally a thing. When someone is bad for you, say, 'That's my kryptonite,' that is what it is. So it's going to get really, really bad and really, really interesting." For Ryan, dealing with her deteriorating health will force her to make choices she never imagined she would have to make. "Overall it's going to be something that will change her because she's going to make choices. It's literally going to be her back against the wall making choices because of it and it's going to be a huge part of her development, whether good or bad," Leslie said. "That part is just going to be based off of whether or not you agree with her decisions."

Batwoman season 2, episode 2 "Prior Criminal History": DOWNRIGHT BATTY — After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.

Here's a look at a pivotal scene from the season-opener, as well as the season overview for The CW's Batwoman:

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.