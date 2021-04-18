Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson Talks Luke Fox, Possible Batwing Future

While the east coast is only a short time away from "Arrive Alive," this update on The CW's Batwoman actually looks back to last week's episode to kick things off- with the focus on Camrus Johnson's Luke Fox and if he's one step close to spending more time in the field (and two steps closer to possibly becoming armored hero Batwing). Last week's episode of the Javicia Leslie-starring series found Johnson's Fox offering Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman a major assist by taking out three bad guys sporting some serious firepower- and looking pretty impressive in the process. The next piece of the puzzle arrives Sunday night, with preview images (see below) introducing viewers to Jesse Hutch's (Arrow, Wu Assassins) Crows agent Russell Tavaroff. Why's that important? Because in the DC comics, Tavaroff would go on to gain superhuman abilities from the drug Snakebite (sound familiar?) and become Menace, Luke Fox aka Batwing's enemy.

During an interview with EW, Johnson was asked how it felt for Fox to spend some time outside the Batcave. "It was great! I'm in the Batcave every episode to the point where directors are like, 'Another Batcave scene!'" So, it was great," Johnson explained. "It was really fun for Luke to just get in the field and save the day for once. I mean, you should have [seen] me when I was on set, I was all smiles… I really hope Luke can really get in the field more often." While Johnson is cautious to say that Fox's on-screen future leads to becoming the armored hero, he does like how things are going.

"I think Luke being able to finally leave the Batcave and enter the field gives us a bunch of hints of what he can do. I'm not sure that him saving the day with that lightning gun will say, 'Hey, Batwing is coming.' I'm not sure if that's what that means," he explained. 'What it does mean is he can save the day, he is capable of more than the Batcave. We got a little hint of that in season 1 with the boxing scene when you saw him throwing hands on the bag. This is sort of our new boxing, our new reminder like, 'Hey, Luke is not just the guy in the suit. Luke does that have this other part of him that he sort of keeps down.' I really hope that that is a little hint and a little inch toward a future suit-up. But you know, who knows."

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 11 "Arrive Alive": FAST AND FURIOUS – With Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and The Crows each hot on the trail of the False Face Society, their efforts collide, and tension escalates. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks out Enigma (guest star Laura Mennell), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Ryan find some common ground. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Mairzee Almas directed the episode, written by Daniel Thomsen and Daphne Miles.