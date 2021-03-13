BBC Invites Virtual Audience To Comic Relief's Back To The Future

March 19th sees Red Nose Day, the bi-annual BBC telethon for the Comic Relief charity. As part of the evening's event, Back To The Future co-writer Bob Gale has written a new sequence featuring the cast of the Back To The Future musical, Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Olly Dobson as Mart McFly, and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer, and the BBC is looking for a virtual audience to watch it, their reactions recorded. And they don't just mean laughter, they want you to dance and sing along.

Here's their audience appeal and instructions how to apply.

Back to the Future fans, we need YOU! Comic Relief 2021 is looking for fans of the film to be in our live virtual audience and take part in one of the movie's best-loved musical moments: The Power of Love! You love the movie? You love the music? Then switch on your webcam, dust off your best moves and dance like it's 1985 along with the cast of the hit musical as we record this magic moment on the afternoon of Thursday 18 March. Tickets to be part of this special pre-record for Comic Relief are limited and will be allocated by random draw.

You can register at any time until 12 noon on Tuesday 16 March. You can apply for a maximum of one ticket (for you and your household bubble). Date: Thursday 18 March. Online access from: 11.15am. Show starts: 12 noon. Successful applicants will be invited to watch and listen to the pre record online (a unique link will be provided to each successful ticket holder / household), so we hope that even though you are at home, we can try and recreate the feeling that you're part of a live audience! In order for the BBC to be able to record your reactions throughout, you will need to have the camera on your device switched on during the broadcast. For the best possible experience, please connect using your laptop or desktop computer. Mobile devices provide limited functionality and as we require a steady camera view of you to feature within our show, a fixed computer with a fixed camera is preferred. Audience members will be encouraged to laugh along and engage with the performances – and you may just spot yourself on the big screen! To enter the random draw visit bbc.co.uk/showsandtours. Full instructions will be provided to successful applicants. Before applying please ensure you have read the Online Premieres and Events Privacy Notice.

If you fancy it, and get through, let us know how it goes. Or indeed, come back from the future and tell us now!