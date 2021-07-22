BBC Releases Tickets For Just A Minute with New Host Sue Perkins

The BBC has released ticket availability for the new series of Just A Minute, with the newly-appointed host Sue Perkins. She follows the last series that had a revolving host (including herself) after the death of Nicholas Parsons who had hosted the show from its outset, 1967 until the end of 2019. He died in January 2020, aged 96.

A longstanding institution, Just A Minute is a BBC Radio 4 panel game that sees comedians, performers, poets, columnists, generally witty types given the task of talking on a subject given to the by the host seconds previously, for sixty seconds without hesitation, repetition or deviation, with three other contestants ready to buzz in at any infraction of the rules and take the subject for the remaining seconds. It is generally hilarious, was the partial inspiration for Whose Line Is It Anyway as both a radio and TV show, and shared a number of regular performers such as Josie Lawrence, Stephen Fry, and Paul Merton.

Perkins is best known worldwide as the co-host of The Great British Bake-Off but has a long-running career as a stand-up comedian, actor, and performer with Mel Giodroyc, as well as an acclaimed author. As a guest on Just A Minute, she had the reputation of one who could regularly accomplish that rare feat of speaking for the full 60 seconds without hesitation, repetition, or deviation. And now she will be in charge of determining whether or not other people get to pull off that most impossible of tricks as well. She is currently 51 and there is no reason she couldn't go on as long as Parsons did, if she so wishes. It is also possible that her successor is yet to be born.

The first Just A Minute shows with Perkins as host will be recorded in front of a live-but-remote audience on Thursday the 12th of August, Thursday, the 19th of August, and Wednesday, the 25th of August, for broadcast later in the year, and tickets can be applied for right now. For a flavour, you can hear a past episode from 2007 here, which featured Perkins as a guest, alongside Paul Merton, Neil Mullarky, and Tony Hawks.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.