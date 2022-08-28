BBC Streams New David Tennant Doctor Who & Rose Stories, Free Globally

Bleeding Cool previously scooped the news that the BBC were to broadcast and stream, globally, for free, the Big Finish 2016 Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures audio adventures starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate as The Doctor and Donna. BBC Radio 4 Extra has so far broadcast Technobabble, Time Reaver and has lined up Death And The Queen. We suspected but can now confirm that the BBC is to follow those three episodes with 2017's episodes of the Tenth Doctor Adventures, starring David Tennant and Billie Piper, reprising her role as Rose Tyler, beginning with Infamy of the Zaross. And will presumably follow with The Sword of the Chevalier and Cold Vengeance.

Big Finish has created an entire cottage industry in original audio spinoffs from Doctor Who and other series, featuring as many of the original cast as possible and spinning off entire stories around relatively minor (and a few major) characters in the show's canon. This comes alongside the BBC's original audio drama Doctor Who: Redacted, which also had the rare thing of having an active Doctor, in this case, Jodie Whittaker, appear in a Doctor Who audio drama.

Below are listings and links for the first four episodes of The Tenth Doctor Adventures on the BBC. The hour-long episodes run on BBC Radio 4 Extra on Saturday at 6 pm BST and are available to stream globally, for free, afterwards. And you can see everything else Big Finish has to offer here.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Technophobia

When Londoners appear to be un-evolving, The Doctor and Donna take action. At London's Technology Museum, the most brilliant IT brain in the country can no longer work her computer. More worrying, the exhibits are attacking the visitors, while outside, people seem to be losing control of the technology that runs their lives. Is it all down to human stupidity, or is something more sinister going on? Beneath the streets, the Koggnossenti are waiting for all of London to fall prey to technophobia… The first in a set of six adventures featuring tenth incarnation of The Doctor.

The Doctor …. David Tennant

Donna Noble …. Catherine Tate

Jill Meadow …. Rachael Stirling

Bex …. Niky Wardley

Brian …. Chook Sibtain

Lukas …. Jot Davies

Kevin …. Rory Keenan

Written by Matt Fitton. Original music by Howard Carter. Producer: David Richardson A Big Finish production from 2016.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Time Reaver

On spaceport Calibris, The Doctor and Donna go in search of an outlawed weapon. With the TARDIS is in need of spares, The Doctor heads for the spaceport Calibris. It's a place where anything goes and everything can be bought… at a price. The Timelord is surprised the find the officious Vacintians are trying to impose some order on the chaos. He soon discovers why: an outlawed weapon – The Time Reaver – is loose on the streets. It's a weapon that can destroy its victims… slowly and agonisingly. The second in a set of six adventures featuring tenth incarnation of The Doctor.

The Doctor …. David Tennant

Donna Noble …. Catherine Tate

Cora …. Sabrina Bartlett

Gully …. John Banks

Soren …. Alex Lowe

Rone …. Terry Molloy

Dorn …. Dan Starkey

Written by Jenny T Colgan. Original music by Howard Carter. Producer: David Richardson A Big Finish production.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Death and the Queen

Donna falls madly in love with handsome Prince Rudolph of Goratania. Little does she suspect that on her wedding day, the line 'till death do us part' has a more literal and deadly meaning… The third in a set of six adventures featuring tenth incarnation of The Doctor.

The Doctor …. David Tennant

Donna Noble …. Catherine Tate

Hortense …. Beth Chalmers

Death …. Alan Cox

The Queen Mum …. Alice Krige

Rudolph …. Blake Ritson

Written by James Goss. Original music by Howard Carter. Director: Nicholas Briggs A Big Finish production from 2016.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Infamy of the Zaross

The infamous Zaross have come to take over the Earth. Or have they? When the Doctor and Rose arrive, it quickly becomes clear that this is a very unusual invasion indeed.. The fourth in a set of six adventures featuring tenth incarnation of The Doctor.

The Doctor …. David Tennant

Rose Tyler …. Billie Piper

Jackie Tyler …. Camille Coduri

Leader …. George Asprey

Marge Ellmore …. Rosie Cavaliero

Ikron …. Guy Henry

Jess Ellmore …. Beth Lilly

Tanan/Steve …. George Watkins

Written by John Dorney. Original music by Howard Carter. Director: Nicholas Briggs A Big Finish production from 2017.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: The Sword of the Chevalier

1791 and the Doctor and Rose get to meet one of the most enigmatic, thrilling and important people in history: The Chevalier d'Eon. She used to be known as a spy, but then she used to be known as a lot of things. If there's one thing the Doctor knows it's that identity is what you make it. Choose a life for yourself and be proud. Mind you, if the Consortium of the Obsidian Asp get their way, all lives may soon be over…

David Tennant (The Doctor)

Billie Piper (Rose Tyler)

Lucy Briggs-Owen (Hempel / Dancer / Duchess)

Mark Elstob (Joxer / Butler)

Nickolas Grace (Chevalier D'Eon)

James Joyce (Darcy / Groom)

Tam Williams (Christopher Dalliard)

Written by Guy Adams. Director Nicholas Briggs. Music by Howard Carter.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Cold Vengeance

The TARDIS arrives on Coldstar, a vast freezer satellite, packed with supplies to feed a colony world. But there are cracks in the ice, and something scuttles under the floors. Soon, Rose and the Doctor encounter robots, space pirates and… refuse collectors. As Coldstar's tunnels begin to melt, an even greater threat stirs within. An old enemy of the Doctor puts a plan into action – a plan for retribution. Nobody's vengeance is colder than an Ice Warrior's.

David Tennant (The Doctor)

Billie Piper (Rose Tyler)

Maureen Beattie (Brona Volta)

Sean Biggerstaff (Callum Volta)

Nicholas Briggs (Lord Hasskor / Commander Slaan)

Keziah Joseph (Lorna)

Anthony Stuart-Hicks (Management / Bert)

Written by Matt Fitton. Director Nicholas Briggs. Music by Howard Carter.