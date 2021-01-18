BC Mailbag: Dave Bautista and the Manatee-Mutilating MAGATs Edition

Ever have a clickbait article trend on the front page of Reddit before? If not, you are missing out. Your pal Jude Terror gets some pretty good hatemail all the time, but after that story about Dave Bautista offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the MAGAT or MAGATs — a term here that Dave Bautista uses in place of the preferred nomenclature of "Trumpbronies" — who scraped the word TRUMP into the back of a Florida Manatee.

There's something about hatemail that just feels more personal than someone leaving an angry comment at the bottom of an article or on social media. In those cases, people see something and immediately react by spewing bile. It's an impulse thing. But to actually compose an email? That takes an additional level of effort that means I really reached you personally with my clickbait article writing. That means a lot.

The truth is, even when they are yelling incomprehensibly at me, I'm always happy to get an email, so I'm going to encourage it by printing and responding to some of the best ones I've gotten in the last few days here. As always, scroll down to the bottom of the article where you'll find my contact email underneath my profile if you want to send me a message as well.

"'Deranged dictator.' What's the definition of a dictator? I'm assuming it's different for you." -Chase

You know, you're right Chase, and I want to apologize for calling Donald Trump a deranged dictator. It's important to be accurate in criticism lest one lose the original point one's trying to make to a semantic mistake. Real dictators are successful in their attempts to overthrow the government. Trump is a loser in becoming a dictator just like he was a loser in the 2020 election and in so many other things in life, such as the gene pool (something he has in common with many of his supporters). So the correct term would be "deranged wannabe dictator." Thanks for bringing it up.

"Trying to get this ph# up an flying." -Levi

"What does Bautista have to say about the four black men that stomped a raccoon to death during a George Floyd protest and streamed it on FB live? It's funny how you people live to pretend like the only unhinged people in this country are on the right when that's clearly, objectively, not true. Hack." -Joseph

"Really feel It in my soul it's was some LOCAL wanna, be, bad asses trying to be down trust you won't have to look far. God's Speed in finding these SCUMBAGS. Best Regaurds." -Sonji

Wait, do you think that I am Dave Bautista? Well, we are both ruggedly handsome and incredibly funny, so I can see why you'd make the connection. I think he's in a little bit better shape than I am though.

"I think the only excrete is you lying piece of garbage. The ugly spicy Dave Batista. Only cares about raping manatees." -Mike

Oh, the white guy doesn't like his Dave Bautista spicy? Big surprise. I'll see if they have any mild Dave Bautista with mayonnaise in the back.

"I hope Batista was banned from Twitter for inciting violence of punching people in the face. if they don't know who the people were how do they know that they were MAGA." -Richard

You're right. Perhaps it was some kind of anti-manatee group that was behind writing Trump's name on a manatee. Damn you, ANTIMA!

"You should be BSNNED from twitter for inciting violence!!!" -Russell

Can I be? Please? That website is a real shithole, even with Trump gone.

"Hes a fucken idiot tell him I did it." -James

Alright then. Big Dave? I've got some information for you. Hit me up and I'll tell you where to send the check with my reward.

And that's it for today. If you want me to do this more often, send me more emails!

On an interesting note, that Dave Bautista article going viral actually did more to curb my output of clickbait Dave Bautista tweet articles than anything else. When you have an article go viral like that, the last thing you want to do is mess with the formula in any way, so I've held back from introducing any new Dave Bautista articles until the other one dies down. Which means there's a backlog! Oh yes. So look forward to new Dave Bautista tweet coming soon, folks.