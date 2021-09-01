BCTV Daily Dispatch 01 September 21: Community & Stargirl McHale Talk

to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This week's Wednesday newbies include a Pokemon question, Heels star Stephen Amell owns up to airline incident, The Masked Singer offers more Season 6 intel, Joel McHale talks DC's Stargirl and Community, a Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair shoot question, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time offers preview images. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, September 1, 2021:

10. Is Mr. Mime Really Ash's Mom's Boyfriend in the Pokémon Anime?

9. Heels: Stephen Amell on Airline Incident: "I Was an A**hole in Public"

8. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Preview: From Hunters to "Hunted"

7. The Masked Singer Season 6: New Mask & Guests Revealed; Updated Clues

6. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!

5. DC's Stargirl: Joel McHale on Playing Starman, Batman; S0204 Preview

4. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?

3. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Adapt Releases 4 Preview Images

2. Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers

1. Community: Joel McHale on "Enlightening" Chevy Chase Experience; Movie

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order: DC FanDome announces line-up, a double dose of What If…? previews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine improves, and Peacemaker is already on his way to DC FanDome:

DC FanDome Sets Line-Up: The Batman, Peacemaker, Comics, Games & More

What If…? Episode 4 Preview: A Strange Journey to The Lost Books

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 Review: Great Doug-Jake Sendoff

Peacemaker: Ready to Take the "PSS" Out of DC FanDome in New Poster

What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? Preview

