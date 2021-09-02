BCTV Daily Dispatch 2 Sept 21: Bautista Bombs FOX; Wheel of Time Tease

With the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Thursday newbies include FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man dropping a teaser & who's who, What If…? focuses on Doctor Strange, Lucifer gets animated over apple juice, Clickbait star Phoenix Raei talks social media, The Wheel of Time star Rosamund Pike drops a teaser for a teaser, Comedy Central excludes The Office inclusion, and Dave Bautista chokeslams FOX News. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, September 2, 2021:

10. Y: The Last Man Teaser: New Leaders Are Born; Series Cast Scorecard

9. What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? Preview

8. Lucifer Gets Really Animated Over Apple Juice in Season 6 Preview

7. Clickbait Star Phoenix Raei Discusses Dangers of Social Media & More

6. Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers

5. Community: Joel McHale on "Enlightening" Chevy Chase Experience; Movie

4. The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday

3. The Office: Comedy Central Marathon Ironically Omits Inclusion Episode

2. Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"

1. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order: Heels star Stephen Amell owns up to airline incident,

Heels: Stephen Amell on Airline Incident: "I Was an A**hole in Public"

Nocterra: Scott Snyder, Tony S. Daniel "Just Finalized" TV Series Deal

Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Clarifies Any S06 Premiere Confusion

DC's Stargirl: Joel McHale on Playing Starman, Batman; S0204 Preview

Manifest: Jeff Rake Updates Season 4: Cast, Filming, Ep Release & More

