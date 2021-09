Manifest: Jeff Rake Updates Season 4: Cast, Filming, Ep Release & More

Okay, so now what? Well, if you're Manifest creator Jeff Rake, you're taking a hot second to breathe & celebrate before starting work on the 20-episode fourth season of (now) Netflix's mystery-drama. After a whole bunch of tense weeks and an amazing #SaveManifest campaign, the streaming service came to the series rescue. And while it might not be the six seasons he originally envisioned, Rake wants Manifest fans to know that will give him the time he needs to finish the show's journey. Speaking with EW, the show's creator offered some early updates on production as well as some personal insight into how he felt hearing the good news- here are some highlights.

Is the Manifest Core Cast Returning: "We haven't finished those conversations yet. I am hopeful that everybody is back. As you and I are talking right now, negotiations continue. I'm cautiously optimistic that all of our favorite characters will be returning to the story."

Rake's Looking to Roll By the End of 2021: "We certainly expect to be in production this calendar year. I'm hopeful that cameras are rolling in November or December latest. We're going to work as fast as we can while still keeping an eye on quality control because we want to get episodes to everyone as soon as possible. We also want them to be excellent. It might take a minute for a brand-new batch of episodes to show up in people's homes, but it's going to be worth the wait."

The Writers' Room Could Be Open By the Time You Read This: "The writers' room is opening up this week. I'm already having preliminary conversations with my deputies, and we'll all be officially getting in the room together — or the Zoom room together — by the end of the week. We couldn't be more excited."

The Show's Endgame "Won't Change At All": "The good news is I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to. When I've talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of the series, that didn't mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode. I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic."

As for How the Episodes Will Release, That's Netflix's Call: "I don't think that's been decided. I don't think that's ultimately my decision. I'll certainly have those conversations with Netflix. I'll offer my opinion. I'm sure we will come together and come up with a game plan that makes the most sense for the show. The good news for the fans is that they can absolutely expect the same show that they've been watching. Netflix has been so lovely in my conversations with them so far. They've made it quite clear that they want us to keep making the same show that we've been making. The audience shouldn't be concerned that the tone of the show is going to shift, or the method of storytelling is going to shift. We're going to keep making the show that everyone fell in love with."

Okay, All of the Business Stuff Aside. How Did Rake Feel When He Got "The News": "Oh my goodness. It's such a combination of emotions, from gratitude to humility to shock and awe and incredible excitement. It's been a spectrum of emotions from June, when we got the bad news, to July, when we started sniffing the possibility of a future for us. Then there was a month of uncertainty where it looked like something might come together, but there were many hurdles to jump and so you manage your expectations. You're hoping for the best but don't want to go through a second round of disappointment. Thankfully I've had colleagues and family to accompany me along this journey, but the result is so incredible."

