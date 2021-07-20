BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 July 2021: Pam & Tommy Rüles! SPN BDay Love

Just when I thought I finally learned my lesson well, there was more to this than meets the eye. And for all the things you taught me, only time will tell, if I'll be able to survive, oh yeah. Teacher, teacher, can you teach me? Can you tell me all I need to know? Teacher, teacher, can you reach me? Or will I fall when you let me go… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to 38 Special (check out the video from the underrated 1984 film Teachers), welcome to your Tuesday edition of our daily rewind- with Pam & Tommy ruling the roost but a major player in Supernatural set to make a big impact (stay tuned). You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Today's newbies include Loki's He Who Remains getting character profile key art high honor, random thoughts on FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories, a Charmed shocker, and The Flash gets a season finale preview. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, July 20, 2021:

10. Loki: He Who Remains Receives Kang-tastic Final Key Art High Honor

9. American Horror Stories: 10 Random "Rubber(wo)Man" Thoughts [SPOILERS]

8. Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update

7. Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Leaving CW Series; Rupert Evans Responds

6. The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update

5. The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?

4. Doctor Who: Captain Jack & The Master Team Up? Blame Cancel Culture!

3. The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?

2. Emmy No-Nom Ends Gina Carano/Mando Saga As Moved-On Nation Shrugs

1. Pam & Tommy: The Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- MOTU: Revelation releases a poster, a Better Call Saul update, Netflix gets a Brand New Cherry Flavor, Dexter welcomes back some familiar faces, and the Archer Season 12 poster previews some changes:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Releases Amazingly Epic Poster

Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix Unleashes Horror Series This August

Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter & Scott Reynolds Share Debra Morgan Set Fun

Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster

