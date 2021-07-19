Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Leaving CW Series; Rupert Evans Responds

On Monday morning, fans of The CW's Charmed found themselves in shock- and it had nothing to do with the upcoming third season finale. TVLine is reporting exclusively that Madeleine Mantock (Macy) will not be returning to the series with its upcoming fourth season. 'Playing Macy on 'Charmed' for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast, and crew," Mantock said in an exclusive statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season." The news makes this week's season-ender even more interesting, with Mantock directly involved in storylines that will impact Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, and Rupert Evans' characters heading into the next season.

"We can't thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on 'Charmed'," showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro said in a statement to TVLine. "We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!" Here's a look at Evans' response via Twitter:

@missmads @CharmedWriters @cw_charmed @TheCW To a wonderful actor, a great human and fellow devotee of polishing.. You will be greatly missed. Working with you was never boring, always fun & you kept me on my toes. Thanks for bringing Macy to life so brilliantly every single day. — Rupert Evans (@rupert_evans) July 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In Season Three of The CW's fan-favorite series, the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) along with their whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans) continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves, led by billionaire Julian Shea (guest star Eric Balfour). Following an epic standoff, we join The Charmed Ones as they are forced to try and save the magical world from extinction and navigate a mysterious magical allergy. As the sisters are challenged in new ways romantically, personally, and professionally, they will face down monsters in both the magical and human world – the likes of which they have never seen.

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

