With waves of love and respect to Duran Duran (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Wednesday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our newbies this time around include a look at how the Marvel Studios/Disney+ sack up, some Barry exclusive news, Masters of the Universe: Revelation shares some sweet artwork, What We Do in the Shadows commits dead armadillo abuse, the Archer Season 12 poster raising some questions, and… didn't we tell you yesterday that you'd be seeing Supernatural today in a big way? From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, July 21, 2021:

10. Loki, WandaVision & FAWS: A Disney+ Live-Action MCU Series Report Card

9. Barry Season 3 Begins Filming Monday; S03/S04 Filming Together: Report

8. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Releases Amazingly Epic Poster

7. The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?

6. Doctor Who: Captain Jack & The Master Team Up? Blame Cancel Culture!

5. Pam & Tommy: The Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring

4. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Has Seen Things

3. The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?

2. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster

1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- a double dose of Dave Bautista, Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof knows the real origin of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, The Wheel of Time kicks off work on Season 2, and you (probably) won't have to worry about us reporting on Gina Carano and The Mandalorian anymore:

Dave Bautista Says Matt Gaetz Will Have Mouth Full of **** in Prison

Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Knows REAL Origin of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

The Wheel of Time Posts Clapperboard Image Confirming Season 2 Start

Dave Bautista is Sexually Attracted to Coronavirus Vaccines

Emmy No-Nom Ends Gina Carano/Mando Saga As Moved-On Nation Shrugs

