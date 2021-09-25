BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 Sept 21: Night Court, Doctor Who & Cowboy Bebop

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, September 24, 2021:

NXT 2.0's "Woke" Joe Gacy Has Already Been Canceled By WWE

The Walking Dead: JDM Has An "Adora-ble" Nickname for Lauren Cohan

Foundation Star Lou Llobell on Gaal Dornick, Series Themes & More

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Would Be Bald & Naked Without IATSE

Night Court: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette Pilot Gets Series Order

Supergirl Star Katie McGrath Discusses Series Impact; S06E13 Preview

Teen Wolf: Paramount+ Sets Sequel Film for 2022; Wolf Pack Series Set

Stranger Things 4 Teaser Finds Way to Make Microfiche Feel Creepy

NXT 2.0: Is The Revamp Going To Have More "Attitude" Going Forward?

Doctor Who: Olly Alexander Suddenly Bookies' 2:1 Fav For Next Doctor

House of the Dragon: Graham McTavish, 6 More Join HBO's GOT Prequel

Cowboy Bebop Key Art Poster Shows Off Cool Hair & Badass Attitudes

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Halloween Heists Get Official Trailer Treatment

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Returns as Showrunner; New S13 Big Bad?

The Crown S05 Casts Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, Salim Daw as Father

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E07: Wildcat Confronts Shades of Her Past

Muppets Haunted Mansion: Disney+ Scares Up Halloween Special Trailer

And here's a look at our reviews- this time, What If…? E07 "What If… Thor Was An Only Child?":

What If…? Season 1 Episode 7 Review: What If Thor Was The Worst?

