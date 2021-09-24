Brooklyn Nine-Nine Halloween Heists Get Official Trailer Treatment

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine might be gone but the memories will always be there as the series compiled a supercut of every Halloween Heist. The video begins with the first-ever round as Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) declared, "I swear all these perps are so stupid, I would make a better criminal than any of them." Holt (Andre Braugher) scoffs, "I'm 100 percent sure, you'd be caught." "Alright, challenge accepted," Jake declares before Holt tries to correct him, "I didn't issue a challenge" before his star detective bets him by midnight that he can steal Holt's Medal of Valor from his office.

As per his usual stone face, Holt responds, "I'm considering it. I'm interested. I agree to participate." Snapping back, Jake says, "There's the robot I fell in love with." In an Ocean's-inspired trailer, the clip transitions to red, black, and white colors with the title card saying, "He'll need a crew". We then cut to Jake wearing a tuxedo and top hat as he laid out codenames and roles for those on his team and their specialty that includes Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) as the Dagger (brandishing her freakishly large blade), Terry (Terry Crews) as the Hammer breaking a doorknob with a sledgehammer, Amy (Melissa Fumero) as the Hall Monitor opening up a vent at a bathroom, Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) aren't given codenames for the sake of confusion, and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) as the Deuce which he misreads because he doesn't understand double entendres.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Every Halloween Heist | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://youtu.be/rt4IiIwo_YM)

Speaking of which, the next title card is "to pull it off (title of your sex tape)". We see the sequence of events of how the first heist comes together as Holt attempts to secure his medal in his safe. The clip cuts to an interrogation where he talks to Jake about cornering him in their cerebral chess match before we see more highlights.