Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy, Names Asuka New Champion

Becky Lynch shocked fans with a surprise announcement on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The Raw Women's Champion teased an announcement on Sunday, tweeting, "Haven't been injured. Haven't been talking much lately. So #Raw can't come soon enough." Then, today, WWE revealed that Lynch, who has held the Raw Women's title for more than a year, would make a major announcement about her career.

Becky wasted no time, coming out in the opening segment of Raw after a Money in the Bank ladder match recap. Becky looked on the verge of tears. "Tonight is no ordinary night for me," Becky said. "I'm torn between joy and sadness because I'm at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it. So I asked the decision-makers to raise the stakes for the MITB ladder match and they did just that."

"Before I get to that, I walked in through these very doors in 2013 and I didn't know anybody in this country," she continued. "I didn't know if I was good enough to be here. I didn't know if anybody would care about a loudmouthed Irish woman who loved puns and toast. But somewhere along the line, I learned that they did care and they cared so much that they put me on their shoulders and they carried me into history, and I will never forget that. Through injury and triumph, it was the fans to stood up for m, who had my back, and it was the fans who I grabbed onto when I didn't have anybody else. And that is why it is the fans and it's you at home who deserve to hear this from me first. That I have to go away for a while."

Asuka came out and yelled at Becky. "Asuka, you have beaten me when nobody else could," Becky interrupted. "You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and that's why I'm so glad this is happening to you. The match last night wasn't what you thought it was. It wasn't for an opportunity to win the championship. It was for so much more."

Becky unlocked the case to reveal the Raw Women's Championship belt was inside all along. "The match last night was actually for the Raw women's championship," Becky said. "I can't fight anymore, but you can. You're the champion." Asuka goes absolutely nuts celebrating with the belt.

"You go be a warrior because I'm gonna go be a mother," Becky said, confirming the rumors from earlier today. "Asuka hugged Becky and led the nonexistent crowd in a Becky chant as Becky left the building, mouthing "I'm gonna miss you guys" to the camera before leaving. Watch a partial video here.