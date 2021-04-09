Becky Lynch's Return: Could We Be In For A WWE WrestleMania Surprise?

When will "The Man" come around again? WWE fans have been asking this about superstar Becky Lynch ever since she announced in May of 2020 that she would be taking time off, as she was pregnant with her and fellow superstar Seth Rollins's first child. Lynch gave birth to their little girl Roux this past December and then the question turned to when she would get back in the ring? Well, the scuttlebutt is that we might actually be seeing her this weekend.

So what are the tea leaves we're reading that have lead us to think that Becky Lynch might be back at Wrestlemania this weekend? Let's rewind to a week ago when WWE President Nick Khan appeared on an episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast and when he was asked about the future of the WWE Women's Division, he said this:

"Becky Lynch just had her first baby, she's gonna be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future."

Concurrently, fans have been very confused as to why superstar Bayley, who has dominated the Women's Division over the past year, has yet to be added to the Wrestlemania card in any capacity? When asked by talkSPORT about it this week, Bayley said the following:

"I cannot give you an honest answer, dude," Bayley started with a smile. "I don't know. I'm sorry guys, it just didn't happen." When asked if something could be added late for her, Bayley just about kept hopes alive. "Even if there was something, I don't know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it's OK. I'll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won't give me one. I'll just steal it."

So what does Bayley's bad luck have to do with Becky Lynch's return? Let's ask our friend Dave Meltzer in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week:

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the plan was for Bayley to do a "Ding Dong, Hello!" interview segment at some point during the weekend that would see Lynch make her return by "driving a big truck in." "That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women's MVP," Meltzer wrote.

Now is that just something that may have been kicked around the writer's room recently and won't come to fruition? Sure, that's definitely possible! But then Becky Lynch herself posted on her personal Instagram account today:

Here we see Becky Lynch training again in the gym and a caption that reads "Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Only Now Eternally", which our fans of acrostics will notice spells out "NIGHT ONE".

Could this all be standard wrestling rumors and dirt sheet stories and could Lynch have seen them and is having fun with everyone? Of course! That's how CM Punk spends most of his time now. But maybe, just maybe, there's something actually here and at Wrestlemania this weekend, "The Man" will indeed come around.