Beebo, Swamp Thing, Chappelle & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 Nov 21

I don't do fake love/But I'll take some from you tonight/I know I've got to go/But I might just miss the flight/I can't stay forever/Let's play pretend/And treat this night like it'll happen again/You'll be my bloody Valentine tonight… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker for "Bloody Valentine" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The CW's Beebo Saves Christmas, BBC's Doctor Who: Flux drops new images, Dave Chappelle & more Netflix backlash, The CW's Batwoman name-drops Swamp Thing & goes Joker, Dr. Brain director Kim Jee-Woon talks Apple TV+ series, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown star Tobi Bamtefa on themes, and more. And then we wrap things up with a review of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & "The 'Always Sunny' Podcast," Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and Peacock's Saved by the Bell.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, November 27, 2021:

Babylon 5: JMS Sees Pilot Shoot Early Spring; Possible Fall 2022 Debut

Batwoman Name-Drops Swamp Thing; A Corporate "Clown Prince of Crime"?

Dave Chappelle Gets Student Pushback Over Comments During HS Visit

AEW Rampage Preview: A Very Black Friday Indeed

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15 Teaser; Black Friday Gift Guide

Dr. Brain: Visionary Director Kim Jee-Woon Takes Us Behind the Scenes

Doctor Who: New "Flux" E05 Preview Images; Team TARDIS Goes Emoji

Mayor of Kingstown: Tobi Bamtefa on Trust, Corruption & Racism Themes

Legends of Tomorrow Star Beebo Saves Christmas in New Animated Special

SmackDown Preview 11/26: Survivor Series Fallout On Black Friday

Superman: TAS – Dana Delany Discusses 25 Years of Lois Lane & More

American Horror Story: On Friday, We Shop Black Friday for Deals

Cowboy Bebop: 3… 2…1… Let's Check Out This Black Friday Deal

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & "The 'Always Sunny' Podcast," Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and Peacock's Saved by the Bell:

The Always Sunny Podcast E03: Dead Bodies, The Waitress' Name & More

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E02 "Anomaly" Review: A Crisis of Faith

Saved by the Bell Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Adversity Confronted

