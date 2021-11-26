SmackDown Preview 11/26: Survivor Series Fallout On Black Friday

Hey gang! I hope you and your families had a great Thanksgiving yesterday. We last saw the superstars of SmackDown in a special appearance on this past Monday's episode of Raw. Unfortunately, that was all dominated by the idiocy of Vince McMahon's desperate search for a stupid egg and if that doesn't tell you everything right there, then I don't know what to say. But it's Friday now and that means it's time for the SmackDown stars to deal with the fallout of this past Sunday's Survivor Series event. Let's take a look at what we can look forward to tonight on Fox.

After defeating WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series in a Champion versus Champion match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns again looks unstoppable. With that said, there's always someone willing to challenge for the title. Will we find out who that person is tonight? Let's see what WWE.com says.

This Thanksgiving, only one Superstar sits at The Head of the Table for SmackDown. Universal Champion Roman Reigns' dominant run on the blue brand has continued, but it's time for the next challenger to step onto "The Island of Relevancy." Reigns is coming off an impressive victory over WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series. Who will look to unseat Reigns from his undeniable rule over SmackDown? Don't miss the latest in the Universal Title picture this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight will see the SmackDown in-ring debut of former NXT star Ridge Holland as he takes on Cesaro. We will also have some tag team action when Jeff Hardy teams with Drew McIntyre to take on the obnoxious Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who will step up to Roman Reigns this Friday? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u73XtfpRXWY)

To catch all of this and more, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox!