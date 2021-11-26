Legends of Tomorrow Star Beebo Saves Christmas in New Animated Special

No one will ever accuse The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow of not knowing how to do the "cliffhanger" thing when it comes to midseason and season finales- and this past week was no exception. Without going deep into spoiler-ville, we're just going to say this… robot duplicates?! But even with our Legends taking a much-needed break, someone is going to have to step up and save Christmas in their absence. Well, have no fear! Beebo is here! That's right, the adorably furry & fuzzy god is set to hit our screens next month in the animated special Beebo Saves Christmas– and we have a look at the key art poster (waiting for you below), an overview of the special & more.

Now here's a look at the teaser and overview for Beebo Saves Christmas, with the animated one-hour special making its way down our chimneys on Wednesday, December 1, at 8 pm ET:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Beebo Saves Christmas Promo (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8PWfG7Y-n8)

When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator.

The CW's Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala & Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, and Keto Shimizu.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow 'Beebo Saves Christmas' Sneak Peek (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fv-5GIqdJY)

And with DC's Legends of Tomorrow set to return on January 12th, here's a look at what we know lies ahead for them when they do: "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), and "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot).