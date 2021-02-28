Been Spending Most Our Lives Living for These 10 Eps of Criminal Minds

The iconic, and ever-changing BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) of Criminal Minds has given fans plenty of episodes to remember for a lifetime but there is some that stick with us more than others. Within the 15 seasons we have currently to cherish between binge-watching on Netflix or Hulu, and soon Paramount+, there are certain episodes that give us the creeps and stay with us like ghostly haunts. Below are ten out of the 323 episodes Criminal Minds has to offer us that fit the bill of being constantly a set of haunting reminders of the world out there.

"Sex, Birth, Death" Season 2 Episode 11: This episode involves not only Reid talking to a possible serial killer but it also involves the case of one.

"Penelope" Season 3 Episode 9: This episode follows a deep search after a shooting occurs and one of the team's own is in potential danger after a terrible evening.

"Masterpiece" Season 4 Episode 8: The time limit of finding people before their deaths, with only slight hints from the killer, has the B.A.U.

"52 Pickup" Season 4 Episode 9: I know it's the very next episode after the last one, but this one is both terrifying and haunting for the methods of the suspect the team goes after and is worth a watch.

"Cradle to Grave" Season 5 Episode 5: A combination of kidnapping, impregnating non-consenting women, and murder all make this episode hard to forget and a scary reminder of the evil in the world.

"Mosley Lane" Season 5 Episode 16: Anything involving kids is sad and creepy all at the same time, but this specific episode does it all after the team goes after a possible child abductor who's been active for years. Also, it's fair to mention that this episode involves Evan Peters.

"Painless" Season 7 Episode 8: The past trauma of a high school massacre and a reunion brings the B.A.U. to an Idaho town as a continued threat haunts the survivors.

"The Lesson" Season 8 Episode 10: One word: puppeteer. This episode is a whole lot of weird and the team does their best to work with investigating this ritualistic killer.

"Hostage" Season 11 Episode 14: Very similar to the real case from Cleveland, this episode revolves around some missing women, with one woman escaping and carrying some shocking news with her.

"Hamelin" Season 14 Episode 12: This episode bases the case on some of the lore behind the "pied piper" figure in literature/history as children go missing in the night because of a hypnotic sound.