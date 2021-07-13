Behind The Attraction Trailer Goes BTS of Your Favorite Disney Rides

Behind The Attraction is a new series coming to Disney+ on July 21st. Unlike most series on Disney+, all ten episodes will drop on the same day, and today we got a trailer. Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise") and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, all ten episodes are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster. Each episode will take us behind the scenes of popular Disney Park rides like The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, It's A Small World, Star Tours, the Park Castles, and more. Each episode will feature archival footage, photos, and interviews with Walt Disney himself, all never before seen.

Check out the Behind The Attraction trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Attraction | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhenzRWnP4Q)

Behind The Attraction Is Exactly What I Have Been Waiting For

"Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what's Behind the Attraction! From Executive Producers Johnson, Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it."

I could not possibly be more excited about this series. This is exactly the type of content I want to see on Disney+, more Parks stuff. As a Parks junkie and someone who is fascinated about how it all works and the history behind it, this is now my most anticipated series of the summer. I desperately miss the Parks right now, since visiting during the pandemic wasn't going to happen, so here's hoping Behind The Attraction will provide a little of that escape for my family and yours. With Volk-Weiss at the helm, that is almost a guarantee.

Behind The Attraction debuts all ten episodes on July 21st. Hopefully, it is just the first ten of many.

