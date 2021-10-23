Better Call Saul, FTWD, Ahsoka & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 23 Oct 21

With much love & respect to Go West for "King of Wishful Thinking," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include AMC's Better Call Saul & Fear the Walking Dead, Disney Plus' Ahsoka, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Netflix's Super Crooks, WWE Crown Jewel, Netflix/Dave Chappelle & tons more! And then we wrap up things with a look at our reviews, this time around including The CW's DC's Stargirl.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, October 23, 2021:

Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz's Season 6 Stuck-at-Airport Update

Ahsoka: Hayden Christensen Joining Rosario Dawson "Star Wars" Series

The Wheel of Time Teaser: Moiraine's Quest is Only the Beginning

Saturday Night Live: Ted Lasso Big Brandi Carlile Fan; Mum on Sudeikis

SmackDown Preview 10/22: WWE Promises The Beginning Of A New Era

WWE Is Reportedly "Thrilled" With How Crown Jewel Turned Out

Chappelle Reportedly "Listening", Open to Meet with Netflix Employees

Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Shares Directing Life Look

The Walking Dead Invades Joe Bob Briggs' The Last Drive-In This Month

House of the Dragon Going for "Different Tone" from Game of Thrones

How I Met Your Father: Josh Peck Post Brings Back Childhood TV Feels

I Know What You Did Last Summer Cinematographer on Complex Sequences

The Wheel of Time – Explained: Rosamund Pike Talks "Aes Sedai"

Super Crooks: Netflix Anime Adapt Trailer Lets the Big Bads Shine

Conan O'Brien Talks "Inside Conan" Podcast, HBO Max Series & More

Head of the Class: HBO Max Reboot Trailer Introduces New Cast

And now a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews, including The CW's DC's Stargirl:

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Adventures in the Shadowland

