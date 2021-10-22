WWE Is Reportedly "Thrilled" With How Crown Jewel Turned Out

WWE held their expensive recurring Saudi Arabian spectacle, Crown Jewel, about 24 hours ago in Riyadh. Despite the usual (and well-earned) hesitancy by fans to embrace the event due to both the ethical issues with it and the proclivity for bad matches and botches at the show, they surprised everyone by putting on a pretty solid show with some real standout matches. Now we're hearing that fans were not the only ones left happy with how everything went down, as management was "thrilled" with the output yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, he spoke with some WWE insiders who are all very pleased with how the event went yesterday.

"Those who spoke to within WWE was really thrilled with today's Crown Jewel PPV as the feeling was it was one of the better major shows they have produced over the last year. I would concur with that assessment."

And apparently, it wasn't just WWE management and fans that were happy with the event this time around. Reportedly the talent themselves were able to enjoy themselves a bit more than they have in the past.

"We are told that this time around in Riyadh, talents had more freedom to explore a little and go out to eat. They had a bowling alley and movie theater privately at their disposal as well."

So with all the goodwill towards yesterday's show, it's easy to see how WWE would be quick to schedule their next venture to Saudi Arabia to keep up the momentum. Or to keep that royal money flowing in. Either way!

"The word going around was that they would return to Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2022, but no official date yet."

We will wait and see how things go tonight with the SmackDown roster and crew going live on FOX with little to no break from yesterday's WWE PPV on the other side of the world. Hopefully, they got some good rest on the very long flight back to the United States and can keep it up by putting in another solid show on the "season premiere" episode for the blue brand.