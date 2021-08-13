Better Call Saul: Mando, MLB & More Bring Bob Odenkirk "Good Energy"

With the Better Call Saul star still on the mend from a heart attack he suffered earlier this summer while filming the final season of AMC, Vince Gilligan, and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" prequel series, we thought we would check in to see how Bob Odenkirk is doing via Twitter. And from the sound of things, he's getting by with a little help from his friends. In a recent tweet, Odenkirk said he was "getting good energy, hugs, love" from old friends and folks he's never met before. He also gave a special shout-out to his friend & co-star Michael Mando (Nacho Varga) for coming by for a walk as well as MLB's "Field of Dreams" game on Thursday between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox that took place on the field from the film (and kicked off with a great intro starring Kevin Costner).

Here's a look at the Better Call Saul star's tweet from Thursday evening:

Just had a walk with my pal Michael Mando. I keep getting good energy, hugs, love, from everyone, strangers, old friends…and then there's the field of dreams game. I can't take all this goodness at once, but I guess I'll have to. Hope you are having a great day today. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at that amazing kick-to-the-feels intro from Thursday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kevin Costner leads the Yankees and White Sox out of the cornfield at MLB at Field of Dreams! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ug4bsd4LqqM)

First reported by TMZ, the award-winning actor collapsed at the end of July while on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico (original reports had the incident taking place in California), requiring crew members to call an ambulance. Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital for medical care, with the cause of his collapse still unknown as of this writing. Sources in law enforcement told TMZ that they received a call at 11:34 AM from the lot about a medical emergency.

Millions of Odenkirk's friends and fans took to social media to express their concerns and anxiously await an update. That news came the following day with a statement confirming that Odenkirk was in stable condition after suffering a heart attack. Two days later, we had a new update on how Odenkirk was doing from his long-time friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross. "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross wrote in a tweet earlier today. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

Then on July 30, Odenkirk took to Twitter to confirm he had "a small heart attack" and that the blockage was fixed without surgery. "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," Odenkirk began the first of his two-tweet update. "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon." Since then, Odenkirk has been remaining active on social media, with updates and retweets.

