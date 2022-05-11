Better Call Saul Season 6: Our Howard & Lalo Theories; S06E06 Preview

While there was a ton to unpack from this week's episode of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, we have a takeaway and two theories to share before we take a look at the preview images for S06E06 "Axe and Grind." First? That "boxing" match between Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Howard (Patrick Fabian) was one of the saddest yet most realistic displays of fighting that I've seen shown on television. That's exactly how it would play out in real life. As for our theories? First theory? Howard having someone tailing Jimmy is going to be mistaken by Gus (Giancarlo Esposito, also next week's episode director) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) as coming from Lalo (Tony Dalton), resulting in Jimmy's tail being taken out and possibly the beginning of the end for Howard. Could that be the reason Kim (Seehorn) is no longer in the picture during Breaking Bad and the final line-crossing moment when Jimmy becomes "Saul"? Second theory? In a moment of twisted irony, Lalo is going to end up in the foundations of Gus's still-under-construction meth lab- becoming an "urban legend" that Gus can use to his advantage moving forward since Lalo's fate will never be known (unless the bones get found).

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 "Axe and Grind": Kim and Jimmy enlist a knowledgeable contact. Howard scrutinizes Jimmy's business practices. Directed by Giancarlo Esposito and written by Ariel Levine.

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out these previously-released teasers & trailers:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.