Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser Recaps Jimmy's Journey to Saul/Gene

So after checking out some newly-released preview images that got our dumpster fires of random speculation raging and in the midst of the cabler's marathon of Breaking Bad marathon, what better time than now for fans of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul to be treated to a little "reminder" ahead of its April 18th return? Not that there isn't enough time over the slightly more than two weeks that remain, but let's just say that you've been out of the game since the fifth season finale and you just need a "refresher" when it comes to who's on who's side and how the timelines are working out for Jimmy/"Gene Takovic" (Odenkirk). Well, the fine folks over at AMC have you covered…

So for a crash course in everything you need to know about our favorite criminal lawyer in less than 60 seconds, check out this recap of AMC's Better Call Saul:

So much happened in the last 5 seasons of #BetterCallSaul. Good thing we have this handy recap to get you ready for the final season! pic.twitter.com/q9yD2ooFx2 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) April 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the most recently-released set of preview images, with Michael Mando's Nacho not looking so good, along with "The Angel of Death" that's on his trail in the form of Tony Dalton's Lalo (who isn't looking too patient). And then there's that image of Kim (Seehorn) rocking a very Saul Goodman-like suit that got us thinking:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes and some previously-released preview images:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.