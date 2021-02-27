Bianca Belair Chooses Sasha Banks for WrestleMania Opponent

Another match is now official for WrestleMania. Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair chose Sasha Banks as her opponent during WWE Smackdown on Friday. Banks will put her Smackdown Women's Championship on the line against Belair in April… assuming Sasha manages to hold onto the belt until then.

From Bleeding Cool's Smackdown report, here's the recap of the segment where Belair finally made her WrestleMania choice:

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville invite Bianca Belair to the ring to choose her WrestleMania opponent. Bianca is totally just about to choose her opponent when Reginald comes out and starts talking about Carmella. Then Sasha Banks comes out. She shoves Reginald out of the way and tells Belair to pick a damn opponent for WrestleMania already. So Belair picks Sasha. Now, that wasn't so hard, was it? She makes it official by pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

Now that both of the Royal Rumble winners have chosen their opponents, all WWE has to do is book the rest of the matches for two nights worth of the biggest PPV of the year. Yeah. It's hard work, but someone has to do it eventually.

With Elimination Chamber out of the way, that leaves one more stop on the Road to WrestleMania before WrestleMania itself. Fastlane will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on March 21st, the first PPV to be part of WWE's Peacock deal, which launches just a few days earlier on March 18th. Then, on April 10th and 11th, WrestleMania will stream exclusively on Peacock inside the United States and on the WWE Network for international viewers. There are only two matches set for WrestleMania so far. Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, and Bianca Belair will challenge Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women's Championship.