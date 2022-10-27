"Big Daddy" Wraps AHS: NYC Filming, Somehow Looks Bigger In Real Life

Four episodes into Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: NYC, and we're officially hooked. Why? Because it's living up to its pre-season hype of being something completely different than what AHS fans have experienced in the past. And based on the promo for next week's episodes, it looks like we might be getting a deeper AHS universe connection with a visit from Shachath (The Angel of Death), originally played by Frances Conroy in "Asylum." Now, we could rattle off a list of things we're appreciating about the season, but the obvious one has to be the presence of & mystery behind "Big Daddy" (Matthew William Bishop). And it's Bishop who's offering us an important update on how AHS: NYC filming is going, taking to social media to let fans know that he's wrapped filming on the season.

"That's a series wrap! Thank you [Ryan Murphy Productions] for trusting me to bring Big Daddy to life — it has been an incredibly special experience, and it can't possibly get any better than this cast & crew," Bishop wrote in the caption to his Instagram post that also included an image of him in "Big Daddy" mode minus the mask, proving the theory that someone can actually look more jacked in real life than they do on camera (and Bishop looks huge on camera):

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones also joined the AHS: NYC cast this season. Here's a look at the opening title sequence from FX's American Horror Story: NYC, with two new episodes debuting next week:

Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge on American Horror Story

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.