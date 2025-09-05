Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Big Mood

Big Mood Series 2: Nicola Coughlan & Lydia West Signal Filming Start

Channel 4's hit sitcom Big Mood is now in production on Series 2, with Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West back as once-toxic best friends.

Filming has commenced for series two of Channel 4 hit comedy Big Mood starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) and Lydia West (It's A Sin, Inside Man). Written and created by Camilla Whitehill and produced by Fremantle's Dancing Ledge Productions (The Responder, The Salisbury Poisonings), the six-episode series will air on Channel 4 next year. It's been a year since Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West) last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends who enable the worst parts of each other. When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn't alone – Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney. Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie's new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?

Joining series two are Hannah Onslow (This City is Ours), Robert Lindsay (My Family), Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones), Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire, West End), Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf), Kyran Thrax (RuPaul's Drag Race UK S6 Winner), Kelly Campbell (Bad Sisters), Leo Wan (Bridgerton), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) and John Locke (Vindication Swim). Returning cast members include Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) as Will, Eamon Farren (The Witcher) as Krent, Niamh Cusack (In The Land Of Saint and Sinners) as Gillian, Amalia Vitale (Smoggie Queens) as Anya, Luke Fetherston (Picture This) as Ryan, Rebecca Lowman (Grey's Anatomy) as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal (Love Sick) as Owen and Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time) as Clara.

Big Mood is written and created by Camilla Whitehill and will be directed by Rebecca Asher (Brooklyn 99), who returns for this series. Lotte Beasley Mestriner also returns to executive produce series two, along with Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions. Whitehill, Asher, Coughlan, and West also executive produce series two. Nadia Jaynes joins as producer. Series two is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for Channel 4 and in co-production with Tubi.

The first series of Big Mood is currently available to stream on Channel 4 in the UK and exclusively on Tubi in the US and Canada. Series two will come to Channel 4 and Tubi in 2026.

